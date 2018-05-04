One phone call saved a Coffs' man big $$$. You can save too.
COFFS Harbour resident Gary Anderson* received an "electric shock" last week when he went to his letterbox.
He was expecting his electricity bill to be around $50 to $70 more than the last bill because, "We used the air conditioner for those killer couple of hot weeks in February".
His previous bill was $987, this latest bill came in at a whopping $1222 for his five-person family household. Gary stood at the mailbox doing a double take.
"I just couldn't believe it could go up by more than $200 from one bill to the next, it really gave me a shock when I opened that envelope. I looked at it twice to make sure I wasn't imaging it," he said.
Gary thought he had no choice but to pay the bill or go through the process of finding another electricity provider.
"I was telling a mate about the jump in cost and how ripped off I felt and he said he went through something similar before Christmas. He rang his electricity company and told them, 'I can get a 28% discount with the Big Switch and they immediately dropped the price' so I thought I'd give it a go.
Gary had no idea what One Big Switch was (a nationwide collective people power initiative to negotiate cheaper energy costs for consumers - www.onebigswitch.com.au ), he just used the words "big switch" in his phone call to Origin Energy.
"I phoned the billing inquiries number on my bill, told them I was very upset about this latest bill and that I could get a 28% discount through the Big Switch.
"The operator asked me to hold so she could 'check with her supervisor'. A few seconds later she told me because I always paid my bills on time I could have a 19% discount. I was surprised how quick the offer came so I pushed it and said it wasn't enough. She went back to her supervisor and then told me they could do a 22% discount and backdate it to include this bill but that was their best offer. I took the deal."
In one phone call Gary saved $235 off an existing bill and will continue to receive a 22% discount as long as he keeps paying his bills in full and on time.
"It was so easy, one polite call that lasted only a few minutes, I should have called them ages ago. Everybody who pays their bills on time should make that phone call and ask for a better deal."
*Name changed for privacy