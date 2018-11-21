From A+ students and rep football to home invasion

ONE played football for Sydney Roosters under 18s and under 20s, and both had high academic achievements.

But somehow, somewhere along the line, one of the Conway brothers has been caught up in drugs and both ended up wielding weapons during a home invasion a year ago.

And it was all over a $10 discrepancy in a marijuana transaction.

Isaiah Joseph Conway, 19, and Lincoln Jeffrey Mark Conway, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Tuesday to one count each of burglary by break and one count each of armed robbery while in company with violence.

Lincoln also pleaded guilty to assaulting a person over 60, theft and possessing a drug utensil.

LINCOLN Jeffrey Mark Conway . Facebook

He was on probation and community service orders at the time of the offences.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said four people, including Lincoln and Isaiah, attended a Rockhampton residence about 5pm on November 23 with two of the four armed with tyre irons and one with a crow bar.

She said verbal threats were made before one of the offenders smashed a window to gain entry to the residence and a man was struck multiple times with a tyre iron.

The offenders demanded the victim open the safe in the house and they stole marijuana, bank cards and a SIM card before "being spooked" and left.

The court heard the victim sustained injuries to the temple, hip and hand.

Lincoln's defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client disputed the $50 he paid for a bag of marijuana was, in his opinion, only worth $40.

"It's about quantity not quality," Mr Ahlstrand said.

Isaiah's defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client felt pressured to help his brother.

"It was a stupid and thoughtless decision," he said.

Mr Lo Monaco said they didn't go there with violence in mind, just to talk to the dealer about the $10 difference.

He said everything went bad after they were met with hostility.

Judge Michael Burnett said he struggled to believe there was no pre-planning about the violence.

"You turn up to somebody's house with a tyre lever, (you) are not wanting a polite conversation," he said.

Lincoln had robbed an 84-year-old woman of her handbag in Chinchilla four months prior.

"That behaviour there was completely deplorable," Judge Burnett said.

Mr Ahlstrand said the boys' parents had separated when Lincoln was seven, with both having four more children with new partners.

Both Lincoln and Isaiah attended St Brendan's College, excelled academically and played football, with Isaiah gaining a football scholarship to Townsville and then a contract with the Sydney Roosters, playing in their under 18 and under 20 sides.

GLORY DAYS: Isaiah Conway makes a hit-up for the Western River Warriors. Contributed

Mr Lo Monaco said his client had two knee reconstructions which left him unable to play, but he remained in Sydney working until July 2017 when he relocated to Rockhampton to be closer to family.

"He's really focused to get back on the footy field," Mr Lo Monaco said.

Judge Burnett ordered Lincoln to a three-year prison term, declared 348 days pre-sentence custody and immediate parole.

Isaiah was ordered to a 2.5 year prison term, suspended after one month and operational for four years along with two years probation.