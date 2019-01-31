Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

One reported dead in NT highway crash

31st Jan 2019 4:25 PM

ONE person has reportedly died in a single vehicle crash on the Central Arnhem Hwy outside Beswick.

Major crash investigators are en route to the scene about 100km east of Katherine after a passer-by phoned in the crash via satellite phone at about 12.20pm on Thursday.

Police said very little information about the reported fatality was available due to the remote location of the incident but it was possible up to three other people may have been in the car at the time.

The Major Crash unit is expected to arrive on scene later this afternoon and will investigate whether alcohol was a factor and whether the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Motorists are advised to be aware of road closures and to expect delays in the area.

beswick central arnhem hwy fatal nt crash

Top Stories

    Man loses finger in workplace injury

    premium_icon Man loses finger in workplace injury

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this afternoon, which has resulted in a man losing at least one finger

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:30 PM
    Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    premium_icon Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    Crime Driver in collision that killed young girl to be sentenced this year

    South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

    premium_icon South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

    Crime Fingerprints found at the crime scene led police to the arrest

    Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

    premium_icon Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

    Weather In 140 years of records, Yamba has not had a drier start to a year