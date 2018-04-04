Menu
A Flying fox from the colony at Maclean Highschool. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Council News

One step closer to ridding Maclean of bats

4th Apr 2018 2:55 PM

CLARENCE Valley Council has secured a $15,000 grant under the NSW Government's Flying Foxes Grants Program to help address community concerns about flying-fox camps at Maclean.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said Council proposes to update the Maclean flying-fox camp management plan.

"I am pleased to see Clarence Valley Council is acting on this opportunity to help address community concerns about flying fox camps in their area.

"There is a range of options Council can consider in its plan to manage flying foxes including vegetation trimming or removal to create buffer zones and camp dispersal,” Mr Gulaptis said.

In May 2016, the NSW Government announced up to $1 million in total would be available for councils to prepare and implement camp management plans for flying fox camps where there are significant community impacts.

The grants are administered by Local Government NSW in accordance with terms agreed with the Office of Environment and Heritage.

