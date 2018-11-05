Boutique is one-stop-shop

A MOVE back to Grafton saw Susan Wratten go from working on cattle stations to opening her own clothing boutique on Prince St.

Mrs Wratten said the idea of opening SASS Boutique was always "ticking over" in the back of her mind but a visit to Melbourne to complete a styling course a couple of years ago ignited her passion and led her to finally open the business in September.

Before coming back to Grafton she was living and working on a cattle station as a homestead manager, where she managed staff and looking after resort accommodation.

But the move to Grafton meant she would be closer to her family.

"Coming back and going into this boutique is something different but very exciting to do," she said.

When planning the store Mrs Wratten wanted it to be a one-stop-shop for ladies, where they can get a dress, hat, shoes and lipstick all in one go.

"My store has a country, coastal feel with lovely cool cottons as well as something for that special occasion. My aim is to provide fresh, current fashion at an affordable price," she said.

The historic feeling and heritage listing of the store space really appealed to Mrs Wratten and one of the main draw cards for her to open SASS Boutique.

She got to experience her first Jacaranda Festival as a business owner on Prince Street.

"I was really pleased to be open for the festival for the first time. It was really really busy and lots of lovely people coming in," she said.