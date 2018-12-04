One Valley beach just got much safer

ILUKA'S famous community markets got a taste of the ocean on Sunday with Lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service on hand to personally deliver a community defibrillator to the local Rotary Club.

ALS Lifeguard Education Coordinator Ruben Roxburgh and Clarence Supervisor Mitch Imeson were joined by Chris Gulaptis MP Member for Clarence for the ceremony.

The donation of this vital lifesaving equipment was warmly received and is viewed as an essential community asset largely because of the length of time it can take paramedics to attend incidents at Iluka Beach.

In an emergency situation every second counts and have a defibrillator on hand will be incredibly useful for lifeguards should the need arise.

Appropriately, the handover took place on an incredibly hot summer day, a timely reminder about the challenges that await patrolling the popular Iluka Beach during peak summer season.

Lifeguards are currently in the midst of finalising their preparations for the patrol season with the beach to be patrolled from December 22 until January 28 2019, and again from April 13 - 28 next year.

During these periods the on-duty lifeguards will have the defibrillator as part of their emergency kit before returning it for community use.

At the markets the ALS team gave Rotary members and a large group of market attendees a familiarity talk around the defibrillator and its use, while also taking advantage of the opportunity to provide summer safety tips around the beach to the community.

"Educating the public is an important aspect of our job, and it was great to be able to get out there and hand over the defibrillator to the Rotary Club,” Mr Roxburgh said.

"We believe that this will be a very successful community initiative that will assist greatly in making the Iluka lifeguard service a more integral part of the local community.”

The defibrillator won't be the only addition to the equipment kit for Iluka lifeguards in the 2018/19 patrol season.

Also on Sunday the ALS took possession of a brand new Kubota tractor that was generously donated by the Iluka Woombah Rotary Club.

Thanks to the assistance of local marine repairer Clarence Marine the Lifeguard's gear trailer was refurbished and will be kitted out with a solar panel, fridge and storage boxes for gear and equipment.

The countdown to peak summer is well and truly on, and in 19-days-time, Lifeguards from the ALS will be out on Iluka Beach doing what they do best - keeping a watchful eye over the Clarence Valley community.