One weekend, thousands of driving infringements

NSW POLICE have charged 238 drink-drivers and issued more than 6500 infringements during Operation Drink Drive 2.

The three-day operation, which started on Friday and ended last night, targeted drink-driving, speeding and other traffic offences.

Officers targeted major motorways, main roads and local streets across the state, conducting random breath and random drug testing.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said that the number of people caught drink-driving is disappointing.

"It is alarming to see that despite the rain over the weekend, at least 238 people still made the decision to drink-and-drive," he said. "All 238 of those drivers who made the decision to drink and drive will have to front court and explain why they chose to put themselves and others at risk on the roads, through their selfish decisions.

"In addition to those who were caught drink-driving, more than 6500 were issued infringements for breaking the road rules, including more than 2600 caught speeding.

"Drivers who choose to drink and drive or choose to speed, are not only putting themselves at risk of being killed on the road, they are putting innocent road user's lives at risk.

"There is simply no excuse for drinking and driving, and we make no apologies for catching people and putting them before the courts," Acting Assistant Commissioner Smith said.

Every year the NSW Centre for Road Safety invests $14.5 million into the Enhanced Enforcement Program, a partnership with NSW Police that pays for additional high visibility operations such as Operation Drink Drive 2.

Bernard Carlon, Executive Director of the NSW Centre for Road Safety, said while great reductions have been achieved in reducing drink-driving rates through Random Breath Testing (RBTs) and education campaigns like Plan B - drink driving remains a major cause of trauma on NSW roads, especially in the country.

"Even if you've just had one drink your driving can be affected by alcohol.

"If you're driving on a high speed country road - all it takes is just a small impairment in your reaction time or decision making that can make the difference between life and death.

"In 2016, 59 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in NSW, with 51 of these fatalities in the country. This is simply unacceptable when we think of the families and communities that have been affected by this tragic loss.

"Our message is simple, if you're planning to have a drink - the best option is not to drive at all.

"Have a Plan B," Mr Carlon said.

