One woman bringing life to funeral industry
ALTHOUGH there have always been women in the funeral industry, there are aspects of the job that have long been a male domain. However, funeral director Sharon Ross from Clarence Valley Funerals is challenging this social norm:
WHEN PEOPLE ASK ME WHAT I DO, I TELL THEM I'M A MORTICIAN
They always respond with 'oh you do all the makeup with the dead people' and I tell them, yes, I prepare them for their final journey. I have learnt to be very careful with what I say, some people want to know more and with others, it ends the conversation...
