One woman bringing life to funeral industry

"I've been very lucky to have gained experience in all aspects of the funeral business"

ALTHOUGH there have always been women in the funeral industry, there are aspects of the job that have long been a male domain. However, funeral director Sharon Ross from Clarence Valley Funerals is challenging this social norm:

WHEN PEOPLE ASK ME WHAT I DO, I TELL THEM I'M A MORTICIAN

They always respond with 'oh you do all the makeup with the dead people' and I tell them, yes, I prepare them for their final journey. I have learnt to be very careful with what I say, some people want to know more and with others, it ends the conversation...

