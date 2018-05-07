Menu
"I've been very lucky to have gained experience in all aspects of the funeral business"
Feature

One woman bringing life to funeral industry

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Apr 2018 1:11 PM

ALTHOUGH there have always been women in the funeral industry, there are aspects of the job that have long been a male domain. However, funeral director Sharon Ross from Clarence Valley Funerals is challenging this social norm:

 

WHEN PEOPLE ASK ME WHAT I DO, I TELL THEM I'M A MORTICIAN

They always respond with 'oh you do all the makeup with the dead people' and I tell them, yes, I prepare them for their final journey. I have learnt to be very careful with what I say, some people want to know more and with others, it ends the conversation...

Read the rest of this Premium Subscriber exclusive HERE

