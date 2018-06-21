Menu
Beth Twomey and Lynda Lange raising the awareness of child exploitation and slavery.
One woman's mission to stop child exploitation

Sean White
21st Jun 2018 5:00 AM
KINGAROY woman Lynda Lange is on a mission to spread the word to put an end to child sexual exploitation.

Ms Lange has been involved with Destiny Rescue since 2009 where she acts as an advocate for the non-profit organisation.

Destiny Rescue is a Christian non-profit organisation that rescues children from sexual slavery in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, India and the Dominican Republic.

Ms Lange said her first trip two years ago with the organisation was a powerful moment in her life.

"My role was team trip leader. People join team trips to help educate people about human trafficking, so my role was to lead the trip through Cambodia and Thailand," Ms Lange said.

"The teams would meet with the girls who had been rescued and get first-hand experience of the human traffic industry.

"During that trip, there were a lot of light-bulb moments for those people."

The rescue organisation provides the rescued children with trade skills such as seamstressing or jewellery making to ensure they don't return to the industry.

The Good Shepherd Ladies Fellowship invited Ms Lange to talk about the problem in Toowoomba yesterday.

Ms Lange said poverty put people in vulnerable positions such as debt, family breakdowns and predatory loans.

"A daughter can be seen as an option to get out of those vulnerable positions," she said.

Good Shepherd Ladies Fellowship president Beth Toomey said it was wonderful to help Destiny Rescue with its mission.

"We're expecting to have at least 100 people come, where all the proceeds from the door go to Destiny Rescue," Ms Toomey said.

