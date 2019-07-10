Onemore Sapphire does it the hard way

One More Sapphire (outside) pips Delayed Response in Race 4 on Ramornie Day.

One More Sapphire (outside) pips Delayed Response in Race 4 on Ramornie Day. Adam Hourigan

ONEMORE Sapphire won the race four Class 2 Handicap today after a brilliant late charge down the outside to edge out Delayed Response in a photo finish.

The three-year old gelding got off to a strong start coming out of fifth in the barrier and settled in in the middle of the pack.

Medicine Ball started to take a lead with the pack building up behind the leader and biding their time leading in to the last turn.

Jockey Chris O'Brien saw some space out wide and Onemore Sapphire kicked to set up a photo finish against Delayed Response at the line.

Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans knew his horse had the distance but was happy with the run on the straight.

"He's a really hard-working horse and he pulled off a strong finish today,” Evans said.

"He was a little bit chirpy but he got the job done.”

The gelding left it hate in a charge to the line but was confident once he got going.

"He did it the hard way but he always had it in the tank,” Evans said.

Evans didn't have any more runners today but could see some more good fortune in Port Macquarie at the next meeting.

"There could be a few for us,” he said.

"There's always the next one,”