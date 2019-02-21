Menu
Who will be voted the sh*t town between Grafton and Lismore?
Offbeat

Online face-off to decide who has a sh*t town

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Feb 2019 11:07 AM
THE battle has begun between Lismore and Grafton to be crowned the biggest sh*t town in Australia.

Facebook page Sh*t Towns of Australia this morning launched a poll between the two north coast towns to decide who should take the honour in round one of the Sh*t Town Showdown 2019.

The page, which has more than 50,000 followers, is well known for its savage, yet tongue-in-cheek articles describing various towns across Australia.

While Grafton has yet to be reviewed, the page has previously given Coffs Harbour a spray, describing the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park as "a marine mammal slave park" and the Clog Barn that "celebrates everything about Holland except the fun stuff."

Similarly, Lismore was described as the DUFF (Designated Ugly Fat Friend) of the Northern Rivers, "a town whose sole purpose is to make its neighbours look good by comparison."

Voting closes in less than 24 hours.

facebook grafton lismore poll shit towns of australia
Grafton Daily Examiner

