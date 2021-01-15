Menu
News

Online fraud: Warrants issued for multiple alleged offences

Javier Encalada
15th Jan 2021 7:21 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted for multiple alleged online fraud offences across the state.

Four warrants have been issued for the arrest of Joshua Peter McIntosh, aged 51.

Detectives from Richmond Police District have formed Strike Force Camburt to investigate the alleged offences and are conducting extensive inquiries to locate him.

McIntosh is described as being of caucasian appearance, approximately 182cm to 187cm tall, with a muscular build, and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent Sydney's eastern suburbs; however, it's believed he could also be in Newcastle, South Australia, Victoria or Queensland.

Anyone who sees McIntosh is urged not to approach him but to contact triple-0 immediately (000).

Strike force detectives are also appealing for anyone with information that may assist their investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers or Lismore detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

 

