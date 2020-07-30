Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Online vitriol forces festival organiser’s hand

by Cameron Bates
30th Jul 2020 2:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Organisers of a highly controversial international online didgeridoo festival featuring a culturally taboo all-female line-up have backed down - sort of - after a massive Australian backlash.

Dutch musician Elisabeth Beijerinck told the Townsville Bulletin overnight that the first ever online international female festival, The Female Power Didge, would not be broadcast publically but to a closed group of performers.

Originally scheduled for tomorrow and Saturday, the festival features 14 artists from four different continents, excluding Australia.

'Shut down the women's didgeridoo festival', a Change.org petition established in Australia to protest against the "disgusting" festival overnight climbed to more than 10,000 signatures, well above the initial target of 7500.

 

Beijerinck has been warned that woman who play the didgeridoo will become infertile, or worse, for even touching the traditional instrument. Picture: liesundertrees@live.nl
Beijerinck has been warned that woman who play the didgeridoo will become infertile, or worse, for even touching the traditional instrument. Picture: liesundertrees@live.nl

A Townsville Bulletin article posted on Facebook drew hundreds of comments, the vast majority firmly against the festival but also right-wing commentators criticising the left for its cultural outrage yet apparent support for sexism given Indigenous women are not permitted to touch a didgeridoo upon pain of becoming infertile.

Beijerinck, a classically trained musician and skilled proponent of the didgeridoo, said that she was saddened by the "hate messages" she had received but she believed the comments were not an attack on her as a person.

"Because under all this aggression I know lies a lot of hurt," she wrote in an email.

"I understand a little where it comes from."

Beijerinck, who said less than 1 per cent of the Dutch population would know of the Stolen Generations, said she had spent time with a number of First Nations clans in Australia and South Africa.

She said the online vitriol had now made it difficult, if not impossible, to find a person making a respectful comment so they could engage in a civilised discussion to bridge the divide.

Community Newsletter SignUp

She said people's "minds and hearts are coloured with what we believe is right", which led to confrontation when each group attempted to convince the other that they were wrong.

"Or should we respect each other's points of view and find out our common grounds and likes?"

Originally published as Online vitriol forces festival organiser's hand

didgeridoo feminism festival indigenous australia

Just In

    Just In

      NSW records 18 new COVID cases

      NSW records 18 new COVID cases
      • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        COVER IMAGES: Highway of history

        premium_icon COVER IMAGES: Highway of history

        Life GALLERY: Clarence Valley photographers share their favourite moment

        Is Yamba in line for another roundabout?

        premium_icon Is Yamba in line for another roundabout?

        Council News First there was four, then two, but hope is not lost for a third

        COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton Local Court

        premium_icon COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton Local Court

        Crime The following matters were finalised and offenders convicted in Grafton Local Court...

        Daily Catch-up: July 30, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 30, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!