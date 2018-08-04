REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM: The team at Heir-Affiti has claimed top spot again.

WHEN it comes to hairdressers, finding the right one is important. Very important.

That's why, when we asked for your recommendations for the best hairdresser on the Clarence Valley, we weren't surprised to receive more than 300 comments on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

We have now tallied up the votes and can now reveal the top five hairdressers.

Heir Affiti has taken out first place with an overwhelming response from our Facebook readers.

Fiona Baker added "Mel is an amazing hairdresser with a great bunch of girls," while Nicole Turnbull said she walks out "feeling like a million dollars" after a visit.

Coming a close second were Dimattia & Co, with Elouise Wood saying that "they are up to date with all the new and best things in the hair industry! Lovely staff, great energy and you will always leave the salon with what you've asked for or better!"

Twisted Scissors earned third place with Sharone Jakins singing their praises: "Lynell and the ladies do a wonderful job," she said.

A new addition to the mix, Prince Street Barber, came in fourth place.

Jeff Rainbow said he "went the for the first time the other day, awesome vibe, great staff and will definitely be going back."

Rae McPhee added that she loves "their vibe and presence, they are always professional, accommodating to each individuals needs, welcoming and extremely talented and creative"

Of fifth place, Addictive Hair and Beauty, Lana Lee said "Chloe the second year apprentice did one of the best colours I have ever had."

Luci Monaghan takes home second place at the Brisbane Hair and Beauty Expo Dimattia&Co

Queen of colour takes out second place

NOT only has Dimattia&Co received second place in The Daily Examiner's Facebook vote, their 'queen of colour' Luci Monaghan has also taken out second prize at the Brisbane Hair and Beauty Expo earlier this week

Known for her unusual and creative designs, Ms Monaghan's entry for the Avant Garde Up-styling section was up against stiff competition.

However, the judges were impressed by her aqua-blue creature, complete with shells and starfish adorning the arms and chest of her model.

THIRD: TWISTED SCISSORS

Twisted Scissors Twisted Scissors

FORTH: PRINCE STREET BARBERS

Chief barber Prince Street Barbers Nathan Thompson - won gold award at Grafton TAFE awards. Adam Hourigan

FIFTH: ADDICTIVE HAIR AND BEAUTY

Addictive Hair & Beauty - winner Hair and beauty Award and Chloe Clark (right) Apprentice/Trainner winner. Adam Hourigan

