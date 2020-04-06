Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
Information

Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

6th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY six flights are landing into the Northern Territory from interstate today.

In a sign of how border restrictions are keeping people away, only three interstate flights are landing in Darwin today.

QF824 will arrive from Brisbane at 12.05pm, QF850 will arrive from Perth at 1.45pm and an AirNorth flight from Townsville lands in Darwin at 3.50pm.

coronaviruspromo

All passengers will be forced into quarantine for 14 days after they land.

In Alice Springs, only three flights from interstate are landing today.

Emirates flight EK5796 arrives from Melbourne at 11.55am while Emirates flight EK5790 arrives from Sydney at 12.10pm.

Emirates flight EK5723 arrives from Adelaide at 4.30pm.

Originally published as Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

airlines closed borders coronavirus flights

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

        premium_icon Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

        News COVID-19 is not going to beat 100-year-old World War 2 veteran Henry ‘Corky’ Caldwell’s from having an Anzac Day parade, even if he’s the only one in it.

        Butcher offering sweet treat

        premium_icon Butcher offering sweet treat

        News Since temporarily closing the ice creamery, fans of iScream will now be able to get...

        OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

        Opinion Fish of the Year competition still a goer as weigh-in stations remain open

        Bridging the digital divide among Clarence students

        premium_icon Bridging the digital divide among Clarence students

        Education Chromebooks help students bridge the digital divide as education changes throughout...