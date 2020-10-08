Ooshie on eBay for $100K hugely undersold

An online auction for an "ultra rare" Woolworths Disney+ Ooshie sold for almost $100,000 after attracting more than 90 bids - but the highest bidder didn't pay up.

The collectable was sold for just $1000 in the end.

The Star Wars character The Child collectable went up on eBay as a "limited edition".

The furry version of the more common The Child Ooshie reached a bid of $99,400 - but the sale never went ahead when the winner didn't fork out the sum.

This means the other bidders - around 95 of them - for the original sale missed out.

Only 100 of the "ultra rare" Ooshies were released, all with individual numbers on the base of the plastic figurines.

Only 100 of the ‘ultra rare’ Disney+ The Child Ooshies were released and all were numbered.



The seller from northern Sydney suburb Warriewood put the listing for the Ooshie up on eBay as "Baby Yoda Ooshie - Ultra Rare numbered 059 - 1st on eBay".

"There was a tonne of bidders, but got a genuine $1000 buyer," the seller told an Ooshie fan online. "Not $100k, but still good money considering it's a free toy you get from Woolies," said one collector.

The ‘ultra rare’ The Child Ooshie.

While Woolworths does not advise shoppers to sell or buy the collectables online, there are several listings that sellers are trying to flog, with asking prices reaching the thousands.

A Woolworths spokesperson previously told news.com.au that the Disney+ Ooshies were a Disney Collector's item but the retailer does "not encourage the resale of these items".

"They are not attached to any prize or reward, and they do not have a spot in the Collector Case - they are just for fun," the spokesperson from Woolworths said.

Ooshies were previously available at Woolworths for every $30 spent in store - but are now sold out due to high demand.

The Woolworths Ooshie promotion which started in August has been hugely popular. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

SWAP DAYS

Woolworths has set up "swap days" which started as a trial in most South Australian stores last week.

The swap days have now been extended to NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and ACT from this weekend - but not to Victoria yet.

The supermarket giant has revealed it will hold a Disney+ Ooshies swap day at Woolworths stores and participating Metro branded stores on Saturday, October 10, between 10am-2pm.

Woolworths Director of Stores, Robert Moffat, said COVID-19 community transmission rates in many states had caused the retailer to shelve plans for a swap day, but he was confident it could now go ahead.

"Swap days have historically been an important way to help customers fill the gaps in their collection, but these plans were initially paused due to the COVID-19 community infection rates in many states at the time," Mr Moffat said.

"We will adjust how swap days operate to help keep our customers and team members safe while giving customers the opportunity to try to complete their collection."

Originally published as Ooshie on eBay for $100K hugely undersold