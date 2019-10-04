Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Smarter Shopping

Christmas product every Ooshie-lover will want

4th Oct 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

They were the cute collectables we all went mad for when Woolies released a range of Lion King Ooshies earlier this year.

Customers clamoured to get their hands on the miniature Lion King characters, giving Woolworths a healthy profit boost.

Now the people at Ooshies are capitalising on the craze, offering advent calendars in Disney and DC Comics.

The Disney calendar includes 24 characters including Anna from Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Belle from Beauty and The Beast, while the DC version has Wonder Woman, Batman and The Joker.

But don't expect the calendars to come cheap. Available on Amazon, both are marked at more than $100.

READ MORE:

SUPERMARKET STAFF CRACKDOWN ON COLLECTABLE CHEATS

WHY COLLECTABLES CRAZE WON'T STOP

WOOLIES POSTS PROFIT JUMP AFTER LION KING PROMO

lion king ooshies shopping woolworths

Top Stories

    CHEERS: Volunteers thanked for life-saving efforts

    premium_icon CHEERS: Volunteers thanked for life-saving efforts

    Community Work of fire crews and vital resources saved coastal villages, Yamba from going up in flames

    Gunman’s trail of pregnant women and lost kids

    premium_icon Gunman’s trail of pregnant women and lost kids

    Crime “He didn’t want to go through life without Nat, he adored her."

    BORED? Here's nine fabulous things to do this week

    premium_icon BORED? Here's nine fabulous things to do this week

    Whats On Check out what's on around the Valley this week

    Earl Page descendant returns to Clarence for Island festival

    premium_icon Earl Page descendant returns to Clarence for Island festival

    Art & Theatre Award-winning poet featured artist for special event