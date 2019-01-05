Op shop under new management and raring to go in 2019

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: New manager of Grafton Salvos Store Laura Weekes, left, and long-time volunteer Carly RIgoni. The store opened early to cater for demand but would love some more helpers.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: New manager of Grafton Salvos Store Laura Weekes, left, and long-time volunteer Carly RIgoni. The store opened early to cater for demand but would love some more helpers. Lesley Apps

GRAFTON'S popular op shop, the Salvos Store, is raring to go in 2019.

The store wasted no time in flinging its doors open to the public on January 2, after a short break over the Christmas/New Year period.

The store's new manager Laura Weekes, who took the mantle from long-time manager Judy Salter this week, said the store normally opened in the second week of January but "due to popular demand” they decided to start trading straight away.

"We were inside sorting stock and could see lots of people walking past checking to see if we were open so we decided to go early. It's also exciting starting a new job. I didn't want to have two weeks off straight away,” Mrs Weekes said.

The Maclean resident has been living in the Clarence Valley for 10 years after moving to the area from Townsville, following her mother who made the move to the area to care for her grandmother.

"My nan and pop lived in Iluka and when pop died mum moved down here to care for her mother. We all followed soon after.”

Mrs Weekes comes from a background in retail and when she saw the job advertised thought it was a good opportunity to apply what she had learned into a charity store environment.

"The rules are the same depending on what you are selling. The merchandising principles are the same, putting quality products out and pricing them so the public keep the turnover moving. We're not a secondhand or antique shop, and our prices reflect that.”

Mrs Weekes said people had been extremely generous over the holidays "donating like crazy.”

"Christmas period has been wonderful for us. It's been really encouraging.”

And while working for the Salvation Army is new for Mrs Weekes, she said her employers didn't expect her to know everything about the organisation but she did her research anyway. "Everyone knows about the Salvos name and what it means.”

Mrs Weekes said as the store was the public face of the organisation so they often handle referrals to the church if anyone needs assistance.

"A lot of people still weren't aware we had moved (from Pound St) to Queen Street (near rear of Coles Mall). We've got this big, brand new shop here all run by volunteers.

She said the op shop had been very lucky with its volunteer staff, a lot working with them for many years.

"A few have recently retired so we would certainly welcome some new helpers.”

Mrs Weekes encouraged people to make a New Year's resolution to do some charity work this year.

"Come down and see us. We have volunteers who do half-day (four-hour) shifts and there are sitting down roles sorting through things like DVDS and books. It's not all heavy duty work.”

If you were interested in volunteering in the Grafton Salvos Store this year phone Laura on 66421244.