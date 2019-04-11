Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Basketball

Opals' Smith and Magbegor drafted into WNBA

11th Apr 2019 11:38 AM

AUSTRALIAN youngster Alanna Smith has been picked in the top 10 of the WNBA Draft, closely followed by an Opals teammate.

Teenage sensation Ezi Magbegor went with the final pick in the first round.

Smith, 22, was selected at No.8 by the Phoenix Mercury. There she will be coached by Opals boss Sandy Brondello.

Magbegor, 19, will play for Seattle Storm, the reigning champions, after going at No.12.

Hobart native Smith joins Lauren Jackson, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey and Liz Cambage on the list of Australian women's basketballers picked inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.

- AAP

alanna smith alison lacey ezi magbegor kelsey griffin lauren jackson liz cambage opals phoenix mercury sandy brondello seattle storm wnba draft
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Accused child snatcher hits out at police

    premium_icon Accused child snatcher hits out at police

    Crime A GRAFTON doctor accused of running a child-stealing ring has claimed his case is about child protection, not child stealing

    Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre statement

    Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre statement

    Crime A statement outlining plans for an Aboriginal youth diversion centre

    Success brings decision time for a sporting all-rounder

    premium_icon Success brings decision time for a sporting all-rounder

    Athletics Multi-discipline event could be a natural for all rounder Hanna

    Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

    Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

    News Trialling changes to the busy Clarenza intersection during holidays