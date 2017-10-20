Open day to help boost health of locals

SHARING KNOWLEDGE: Ochre Health pharmacist Hercules Coetzee, GP Diya Jouda, pharmacist Louiza Coetzee, practice nurse Cherie Power, GP Nici Williams, practice manager Carol Pachos and Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology's Brooke Heagney get ready for the community health open day on Saturday.

SHARING KNOWLEDGE: Ochre Health pharmacist Hercules Coetzee, GP Diya Jouda, pharmacist Louiza Coetzee, practice nurse Cherie Power, GP Nici Williams, practice manager Carol Pachos and Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology's Brooke Heagney get ready for the community health open day on Saturday. Caitlan Charles

HEALTH experts are coming together under one roof.

This weekend Ochre Medical Centre in Grafton will host a community health open day at the practice with organisations including My Health Clarence, Headspace, Grafton Physio and Cranes.

Ochre Health practice manager Carol Pachos said the aim was to work with other health services in the Valley to help improve the health of the local community.

"We have united with our partners in the community to allow the community access to service providers all in one location where they can either connect to services or talk to professionals about where to go to either get support or access services,” Ms Pachos said.

There will be interactive activities including making a stress ball, and having your foot traced by a podiatrist.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, and face painting and balloons for the kids.

"This is the largest community event since we opened, and we're looking forward to meeting community members we know as well as those we haven't met yet,” Ms Pachos said.

The open day is at Ochre Medical Centre on Clarence St, Grafton, on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.