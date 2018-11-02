Open gardens impress the public

GREEN THUMB: Scott Baker in his garden that is on display as part of the Jacaranda Open Gardens.

Jarrard Potter

FOR Scott Baker, gardening is more than a hobby; it's a passion.

Mr Baker's garden was one of five gardens taking part in this year's Bunnings Warehouse Jacaranda Open Gardens display, which allows members of the public to take a look at some of the most vibrant and extensive gardens in the area.

Mr Baker said the garden was named after his late mother Annette, and said it was her idea to start the garden.

"It was one of those things that just grew and grew and grew and people look forward to it now,” Mr Baker said.

"We renovated the house in 2008 and the garden just sort of evolved. We didn't plan initially, it just sort of grew as gardens tend to do.

"We first opened the garden in 2013 and the only reason we did that was there were no open gardens in 2012 and as Jacaranda Festival approached mum asked if she would be able to do something so we spoke to a few friends and tried to get a few gardens to open the following year, and that's how it started.”

Mr Baker said gardening was in his family, and it was only a matter of time before he got into it.

"It's definitely a passion, as it was for my mum and my grandparents,” he said. "They just loved it, and I grew up with that so I feel privilege that I had that kind of upbringing.”

The Bunnings Warehouse Jacaranda Open Gardens displays will be open from 9am to 5pm until Sunday.

Jacaranda Open Gardens

Annette's Garden - Scott Baker (offers refreshments) with $2 Garden entry. 17 Edgecombe Ave, Junction Hill.

Helen Redman, 80 Arthur St, Grafton.

Glenda & Glenn Pummeroy, 343 Dinjerra Rd, Glenugie.

Goodwood - Cheryl Sillis, 52 Exchange Dr, Waterview Heights.

Geoff & Fran Hiatt, 18 McHugh St, Grafton.