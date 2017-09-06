Open letter from Dirtgirl to people of the Clarence Valley

Dirtgirl and Scrapboy are on a mission to rid the Clarence Valley of plastic shopping bags.

IT'S very hard sometimes to deal with what is and isn't happening when it comes to caring for our beautiful home...planet earth. We all choose to live in this Valley because it is beautiful, we live amongst nature with rivers and mountains and oceans as our backyard. We live spread out, with gardens and parks and forests and farms. We live the dream when it comes to nature. And with this comes some natural responsibilities. The air and water that we share with all living things needs our care everyday. Pollution of all kinds, litter and especially single use plastic are harming our earth and its creatures including ourselves. All of this is well known fact. And yet we as people, still find it difficult to make long lasting change, to make different choices, that become every day behaviours. Many of us are asking, what's it gonna take?

So it's really understandable that because of this apparent lack of care, that there are many people among us that are hurting. And hurt people get angry sometimes and hurt people cry sometimes and that sometimes shouting from the top of a mountain seems like the best thing to do. I understand. It's easy to feel sad for me and for every little kid growing up in the Valley, when we see that change is slower than we need it to be.

Feeling sad or angry may be part of the process but it doesn't change the world.

Action changes the world. Little things make a big difference... when done by many.

And that's the bit we need to look at now.

What can many of us do to help the Clarence Valley to be at the front of this movement.

The writer (DEX 6/9/17 Life as I Know It: Lesley Apps) is right ...plastic bags are an issue; single use plastic is an issue.

Grandmas and Grandpas did really well without them and I think we can too. We have some awesome alternatives. We need to remember to use them, we need to encourage and celebrate their use and we need to make a pact that together we can do better and give plastic the boot in the valley.

You see, I won't be defeated and neither will the little kids of the Valley.

We will grow a new way together and we want the big people to come with us because as nature knows, we are the future. Fact!

I have a plan! And here it is.

We will not wait for the supermarkets and shops to do the right thing we don't need to...all we need to to do is stop using plastic bags. We will encourage them to work with us to stop using single use bags...not to just charge more for them but to eliminate them. Not to wait for head office to sort it out, but to act locally. We are all local, here!

Re-usable bags will rule the Clarence Valley... Yamba has already gone a long way at kicking out plastic bags.

We will celebrate boomerang bags bigtime.

We will find ways to remind us all to take our cloth bags everywhere.

We will make stickers that you can use at your home and in your car that say...have you got your bags. The stickers will be made from recycled paper. They will cost more and so we will ask the council to work with us on making them and giving them out for free.

We will build a generation of 'take your bags' warriors by working with every school and preschool and day care.

We will work with council to keep the messages going. A billboard as you come and go saying that the Clarence Valley brings their own bags...a stupidly beautiful billboard right next to the new bridge .. there's an idea!

We will shout how great we are and we will be great

We will encourage you to tie a bit of ribbon on your car keys or bike handlebars to remind you to take your bags

We will ask the council and the shopping centres to put up our signs that say Bring your bags with you...in car parks ... at front doors.

We will walk back to our cars, when we forget our bags. With head held high...because we remembered.

Using reusable bags will become the best thing ever.

dirtgirl and some kids will visit every shop in the valley centres and ask them how they are going to do to help. Everyone who is up for it will have a happy snap with dirtgirl popped up on social media outlining their pledge to the planet

We will speak to all the supermarkets and ask them to work with us. We will have a staff training workshop and video available that trains staff to say ... thank you for bringing your bags.

We will ask everyone to work together to have this done and dusted in three months...in time for Christmas as the best present we can give ourselves... less plastic for the giving season.

Through our lives we are asked to make many shifts, change is always happening.

In 2012 we went from sending 60% of our waste straight to a hole in the ground to now sending 36%. That's amazing.

We will need everyone's help, everyone's hearts to make this happen

I am meeting with The Minster for the Environment, next week, in Sydney to have this conversation. I will ask for her help too.

Recycling plastic bags just isn't good enough. The energy it takes to make them, ship them, store them, distribute them , collect them and the recycle them is just not worth it. They need to go.

We can do this!

Love from dirtgirl x