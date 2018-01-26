OPEN SEASON: Young eyes off prize money on homecoming

FULL FOCUS: Yamba surfer Jeames Young is fresh and ready to roll in the Pippi Beach Classic back on home shores. INSET: Angourie Boardriders Club groms show off the Open trophy custom built by Jason Anderson.

SURFING: Former competitive surfer Jeames Young will be hoping for a celebratory return to his home breaks this weekend as he competes in the Open division of the Pippie Beach Classic.

Young, who quit the competitive surfing scene at the end of 2016, moved to Sydney's Northern Beaches midway through last year and has not looked back.

"I had a spur-of-the- moment opportunity to move down there, so I took it on,” he said. "I got the call on Tuesday and had the truck packed by Sunday.

"It is not as cheap, but I am living 100m from Narrabeen Beach which is just amazing.”

While he hasn't surfed in a heat for more than a year, Young has hardly been out of the water since making the move south, utilising any spare moment he has.

And he will need all of the practice in the surf when he takes on the field at the Classic this weekend.

CHECK THIS OUT: Max Hutchinson, Harley Walters, Joel Emery and Lilli Young check out the brand new trophy for the Opens division crafted by Jason Anderson. Caitlan Charles

Young finished third in the Open division last year, but with no Dakoda Walters at today's event, the Yamba native plans to take out the highly coveted trophy forged by Angourie Boardriders member Jason Anderson.

"One thing about surfing is I do miss the competitive side of things,” he said. "That is where this Classic at home is a great opportunity.

"While first and foremost this is a chance for me to get home and catch up with family and friends, there also is a hefty prize purse that I wouldn't mind getting my hands on.

"Last year was a lot of fun, and it was awesome to finish third in a strong field. But I want to go two stops better this weekend.”

But there will be one big roadblock in his way. His older brother Zac Roberts.

The pair will meet in the first round at Pippi Beach today, and while they have been talking team tactics to get through the heat, the competition is every man for himself.

The swell is expected to be up for the competition which starts with the first heat at 8am today and runs into tomorrow.

There is entertainment on the beach all weekend, with the opportunity to see some of the best local surfers going hammer and tong.

Lilli Young prepares for the upcoming Pippie Beach Classic with (L-R) Max Hutchinson, Harley Walters, Joel Emery Evie Walters, and Eva Emery. Caitlan Charles

Lilli ready to tackle women's division

One young surfer who is keen to take full advantage of the Classic is Maclean grommet Lilli Young who will take to the women's event - which is running for the first time since the Classic was reinvigorated last year.

Young, who has impressed at the last few Hurley BL's Blast Off events, is fresh off the back of the Hurley High Performance Camp (HPC) where she was coached by former World Junior Surf Champion Bec Woods.

"I only got to be there for a week, but I learnt so much from her,” Young said.

"A lot of the boys were doing some crazy things but we just focussed on the basics of competitions.

"I have only just learnt what competitive surfing really is, and trying all the different tactics.”

While she might bring a few of those tactics out this weekend for the Classic, Young said she hopes to utilise the competition to make new friends around the local community.

"I am pretty excited that they have opened up a women's tournament because it gives you a chance to see some of the best local female talent and you can make friends for life out of it,” she said.

"I just want to make friends with the competitors and get in touch with them and maybe even learn a thing or too. I just surf because I love it.”