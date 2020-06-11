OPEN SOON: Ringing in the changes on highway

THERE are more changes coming to the Pacific Highway in our area, and for one set of communities, an easier way to access the new motorway.

Complete with a pair of roundabouts, the Iluka interchange is due to open soon.

The Iluka interchange will have on and off ramps in both directions. The interchange includes an overpass bridge and roundabouts on both sides of the highway connecting Iluka Road and Garretts Lane (east) and Garretts Lane (west), Lewis Lane and Banana Road.

Along with the opening of the interchange will come the reopening of the old Mororo bridge with permanent vehicle detecting traffic lights at each end.

Once the bridge reopens, access to the highway at Carrolls Lane, Chatsworth Island will be temporarily closed for about eight weeks to allow construction on the future southbound carriageway to continue. Access to the highway will be via the old Mororo Bridge or Chatsworth Road south. When this work is complete, Carrolls Lane will reopen in the permanent arrangement, as a left in left out intersection.

The Iluka interchange at Mororo is about to open and access to the highway will change.

There will be changes to the bus services in the area as a result of the opening of the interchange.

The bus stop north of the Old Mororo Bridge that was temporarily relocated to Woombah Woods Caravan Park will be reinstated to its original location near Lewis Lane.

The school bus stop at Banana Road will be relocated to Woombah Woods Caravan Park bus stop, Iluka Road. The 386 service and school bus route will again access Chatsworth Road north via the old Mororo Bridge. Passengers are advised to speak with their driver or Busways before the relocation.

Local access to the highway at Banana Road and Lewis Lane will change before the interchange opens to traffic. A temporary detour of about 900 metres, via the new Iluka Road overpass bridge, will be in place for about one week. Motorists should follow the directions of signage and traffic control.