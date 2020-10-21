Open the gates to Clarence’s most prestigious property

ITS gates could hide a house not out of place in Palm Beach or high-end Gold Coast, and a look inside does not disappoint.

The Palm Terrace property in Yamba boasts a house of pure luxury that its selling agent says is definitely one of the most prestigious in the Clarence Valley.

“It certainly doesn’t disappoint once you open the front door,” LJ Hooker Yamba licensee Kieran Mulvihill said.

“There’s not many properties that represent this sort of urban quality that this one has.”

On 2182 sqm of waterfront, the two-storey residence of 870 sqm was constructed by Eggins Prestige Homes, and comes with a range of features that scream luxury.

The elaborate features include extensive home-automation system, an opulent kitchen, a sparkling waveless lap pool with automated cleaning, huge upper-level bedrooms, a dedicated theatre room, and extensive use of porcelain and granite surfaces round out the main building.

Images of 40 Palm Terrace, Yamba. Photo courtesy: LJ Hooker Yamba

It even has a lift if you don’t feel like climbing the stairs.

On the 27.4m of waterfront out the back, there is an aluminium trussed timber deck which spans over the water perfect for entertaining, a private pontoon and boat ramp with deep water access for large vessels.

Images of 40 Palm Terrace, Yamba. Photo courtesy: LJ Hooker Yamba

With an asking price between $4.8-$4.95 million, Mr Mulvihill said it was an exclusive property, but one that still represented excellent value.

“There are good inquiries It is a unique property, and the people that come through don’t have a bad word to say about it,” he said.

Images of 40 Palm Terrace, Yamba. Photo courtesy: LJ Hooker Yamba

“It’s a matter of finding the right buyer for the house.

“It has a beautiful street presence, and it represents absolute value.”

