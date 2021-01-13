Menu
Prince St, Grafton NSW
Business

OPEN: What’s moved into Prince Street?

Jenna Thompson
13th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
The former Hair Happenings shop at 109 Prince St, Grafton has reopened this week with new tenants Grafton Audio & Electronics.

Since securing the lease on this 60sqm commercial space late last year, owners of Grafton Audio & Electronics have been busy setting up stock in preparation for their grand opening on Tuesday.

Its official we are now open at our new store 109 Prince Street Grafton. Come say Hi and checkout our range of Audio and & Electronics gear.

Posted by Grafton Audio & Electronics on Monday, January 11, 2021

The shop provides a wide range of electronics for domestic and commercial use, including sound bars, speakers, power adaptors, TV accessories, cable by the metre, UHF and VHF, solar and CCTV. They are also a local Jaycar and Altronics reseller.

Grafton Audio & Electronics first opened its doors to the public in July 2020, originally trading at Hyde Street, South Grafton.

For more information visit graftonaudio.com.au.

