Openers blast Grafton High to victory over rivals

SCHOOL CRICKET: Grafton High opening bat Ashleigh Ensbey fell 42 runs shy of her dream of getting a miniature donkey when she combined with Kaitlin Pardoe in a match-winning 173-run opening partnership against South Grafton High.

A miniature donkey?

No it's not a gee-up. In fact, the daughter of Harwood first grade batsman Mark Ensbey, Ashleigh tried to coax her dad into buying her a pint-sized donkey if she reached three-figures during the cricket season.

Most kids crave the latest PlayStation or Xbox, but not Ashleigh

"Ash was playing in the under-12s last year and asked if she scored a ton can I buy her a miniature donkey,” Ensbey said.

CRACKING SHOT: Grafton High opening bat Ashleigh Ensbey about to smash another boundary Gary Nichols

"When she rang me during the day Ash informed me she was halfway to getting a donkey. I didn't understand at first then it suddenly clicked. All I can say is thank God Kaitlin was up the other end scoring heaps of runs... Kaitlin probably saved me a few thousand dollars.

"I'm not sure how a miniature donkey would look walking down the streets of Lawrence, I'm pretty sure we'd get a few weird looks.”

The record 173-run unbeaten partnership by Pardoe and Ensbey saw Grafton High advance to the second round of the CHS Open Girls' State Knockout.

The opening pair's massive first wicket stand in their Twenty20 match against South Grafton High at Lower Fisher Park on Wednesday proved the difference between the two sides.

Pardoe's superb innings of 83 not out was studded with 11 boundaries while Ensbey hit six fours on her way to 58 not out.

PURPLE PATCH: Grafton High opening bat Kaitlin Pardoe top-scored with an unbeaten 83 Gary Nichols

In reply, South High was bundled out for 43 in the 18th-over with Erika Tillman top-scoring with 13 runs.

For Grafton High, Taylah Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-8 off four overs while Sharnay Thwaites and Ashleigh Ensbey chipped in with two wickets each.

Grafton High coach Vivienne Nichols was full of praise for her opening pair who put the game beyond reach for the opposition.

"The girl's batting was flawless. As much as the other players wanted to have a bat they soon resigned themselves to cheering on from the sidelines,” Nichols said after the match.

"There has been a long history between the two sides with South High dominating up until the last two years.

"It's fantastic to see all the girls enjoying their cricket and with women's cricket drawing more media coverage the game is certainly gaining popularity among young girls.”

Grafton High will face Woolgoolga High School in round 2.