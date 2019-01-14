Menu
THROUGH THE GAP: South Services captain Tom Kroehnert combined well with Dylan Cleaver.
Cricket

Openers strike as Services enjoy dominant win

14th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
CRICKET: A century opening stand between South Services captain Tom Kroehnert (45) and Dylan Cleaver (57) punctuated a dominant 109-run victory against Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing.

Battling through the heat out in the middle of McKittrick Park, Kroehnert and Cleaver ground the Coutts Crossing bowling attack into the turf in the opening stages before Cleaver holed out to deep midwicket off the final ball before the drinks break.

Coutts Crossing bounced back in the second half of the innings thanks to a determined five-wicket-haul to legspinner Andrew McLachlan (5 for 48 off 8), but late cameos for Linden Harris (27) and Jasper Peady (26) pushed Services past the 200 mark, setting a competitive 9-222 after 40.

While Coutts Crossing worked to conserve wickets in the early stages, going to the drinks break at 4-65, the required run rate continued to stretch beyond its grasp.

Off-spinner Brad Scott (3 for 21 off 6) continued to stake his claim for a Cotten Shield call-up with an impressive spell of late innings bowling, while at the other end Jasper Peady (3 for 31 off 7.3) helped wrap-up the tail as Coutts Crossing lost 6-41 in a late innings collapse.

The win has pushed South Services up the GDSC Premier League ladder with the side now sitting two points behind Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel in third spot.

COUTTS CROSSING V SOUTH SERVICES

At McKittrick Park

Toss: South Services

Umpires: Paul Ensby, Graeme Solomon

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert lbw b McLachlan 45

DW Cleaver c R Cotten b B Cotten 57

J Ellis b McLachlan 0

R Green c & b McLachlan 14

SL McLennan b McLachlan 7

L Harris c Rankin b McLachlan 27

J Peady b Ensby 26

LJ Sullivan b McKee 15

J Frame not out 2

J Amos b D Ensby 0

Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 21, nb 1) 29

NINE wickets for 222

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-103(DW Cleaver) 2-103(J Ellis) 3-120(T Kroehnert) 4-130(R Green) 5-150(SL McLennan) 6-188(L Harris) 7-214(J Peady) 8-222(LJ Sullivan) 9-222(J Amos)

Bowling: D Ensby 7-0-30-1(6w), R Cotten 4-0-32-0, N O'Connell 5-0-26-0, B North 5-1-20-0, B Cotten 7-0-40-1(4w), A McLachlan 8-1-48-5(1nb, 8w), MR McKee 4-0-19-2(3w)

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B Cotten b Cleaver 21

B Rankin c Green b Harris 9

R Cotten b Harris 5

B North c Harris b Peady 22

MR McKee b Peady 19

J Inskip b Scott 6

N O'Connell c Green b Scott 2

A McLachlan b Peady 8

M Elkerton not out 1

D Ensby c Amos b Scott 8

D Clark b Peady 0

Extras (b 2, lb 2, w 7, nb 1) 12

ALL-OUT for 113

Overs: 31.3

FoW: 1-20(B Rankin) 2-29(R Cotten) 3-55(B Cotten) 4-65(B North) 5-72(J Inskip) 6-80(N O'Connell) 7-89(A McLachlan) 8-100(MR McKee) 9-113(D Clark) 10-113(D Ensby)

Bowling: L Harris 5-0-18-2, J Amos 8-0-27-0, DW Cleaver 5-0-12-1, J Peady 7.3-0-31-4, BG Scott 6-0-21-3

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners