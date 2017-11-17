Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Opening doors for surfers with a disability

WAVES OF HAPPINESS: The Far North Coast branch of Disabled Surfing Australia will bring its annual Keenan Klassic to Yamba on Saturday.
WAVES OF HAPPINESS: The Far North Coast branch of Disabled Surfing Australia will bring its annual Keenan Klassic to Yamba on Saturday. Dianna Willis

SURFING: Disabled Surfers Association is opening doors for people of all abilities to hang ten on the waves and this weekend it is the Clarence Valley's turn.

The Far North Coast branch will bring the annual Keenan Klassic back to Turner's Beach in Yamba tomorrow and are hoping to get volunteers to help support the day.

Branch president Colleen Reed said it was a great opportunity to create some memories and provide smiles for everyone.

"There is always little jobs that we need help with and you don't have to be a surfer to help out on the day," Reed said. "It is so much fun and rewarding to be a part of.

"This is about giving all those people a chance that would not normally be able to go in the ocean."

Reed said the group was expecting to welcome close to 30 people living with a disability to get involved in the program.

The day is a free event and anybody interested in participating just have to arrive at Turners Beach before 10am to take part.

"We are only in the water for about two hours but we welcome anybody living with a disability who wants the opportunity to get into the water," she said.

"It can be very emotional sometimes; we are opening doors for people who are used to having them closed in their face.

"You can have whole families who have never been to the beach before just because it is too hard. It just makes you feel so good to provide this opportunity."

Reed said the association was working closely with local surf group Angourie Boardriders and the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club to help run the event.

There will also be raffle tickets being sold to raise money for the association with prizes being drawn in March next year.

If you want to volunteer, arrive at the beach at 9am.

Related Items

Topics:  cv sport disability surfing yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

Watch an amazing timelapse of the work completed on the Clarence River crossing at Harwood

9 things to do this week

SADDLE UP: The annual Grafton GBomb 9 hour race at Bom Bom State Forest will be on this weekend.

From musters to markets, you have something to do!

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

BEHIND THE DESK: Socceroos long road to Russia

Australia's Tim Cahill greets the crowd after defeating Honduras during their World Cup soccer playoff deciding match in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

Moose and Pottsy analyse the big issues in sport.

Local Partners

Regatta sails to silver lining among dark clouds

In spite of poor weather predictions sailors gathered once again to support Big River Sailing Club and take part in the annual Bridge to Breakers Regatta

Have fun at the rally, but don't be silly

Shakedown session for 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia at Wedding bells forest.Esapekka Lappi Toyota Gazoo Racing. 16 NOV 2017

Police want racegoers to stay safe for Rally Championship

‘Farce’ to make World Cup stars ‘filthy’

Josh Papalii needs to fire for Samoa.

Willie Mason, Reni Maitua slam World Cup finals