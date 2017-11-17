Opening doors for surfers with a disability

WAVES OF HAPPINESS: The Far North Coast branch of Disabled Surfing Australia will bring its annual Keenan Klassic to Yamba on Saturday.

Dianna Willis

SURFING: Disabled Surfers Association is opening doors for people of all abilities to hang ten on the waves and this weekend it is the Clarence Valley's turn.

The Far North Coast branch will bring the annual Keenan Klassic back to Turner's Beach in Yamba tomorrow and are hoping to get volunteers to help support the day.

Branch president Colleen Reed said it was a great opportunity to create some memories and provide smiles for everyone.

"There is always little jobs that we need help with and you don't have to be a surfer to help out on the day," Reed said. "It is so much fun and rewarding to be a part of.

"This is about giving all those people a chance that would not normally be able to go in the ocean."

Reed said the group was expecting to welcome close to 30 people living with a disability to get involved in the program.

The day is a free event and anybody interested in participating just have to arrive at Turners Beach before 10am to take part.

"We are only in the water for about two hours but we welcome anybody living with a disability who wants the opportunity to get into the water," she said.

"It can be very emotional sometimes; we are opening doors for people who are used to having them closed in their face.

"You can have whole families who have never been to the beach before just because it is too hard. It just makes you feel so good to provide this opportunity."

Reed said the association was working closely with local surf group Angourie Boardriders and the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club to help run the event.

There will also be raffle tickets being sold to raise money for the association with prizes being drawn in March next year.

If you want to volunteer, arrive at the beach at 9am.