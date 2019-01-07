Opening duo set up strong win for depleted Brothers

STRONG START: Brothers opener Kallen Lawrence aims to cut the ball to backward point in the side's clash with Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.

STRONG START: Brothers opener Kallen Lawrence aims to cut the ball to backward point in the side's clash with Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving. Jenna Thompson

RICKET: A dominant century opening stand between Kallen Lawrence (61) and Beau Sevil (67) has delivered a comfortable victory to an understrength Brothers Clocktower Hotel.

Without skipper Jake Kroehnert, Mitch Kroehnert, Mick Summers, Jack Weatherstone and all-rounder Jamie Firth for the clash against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving, it was left to the experienced openers to kick things up a gear after the side won the toss.

Lawrence and Sevil made short work of Tucabia's seam attack taking the score to 106 before Sevil was caught off the bowling of Josh Bultitude (3 for 60 off 8).

Lawrence continued to work hard for his runs, enjoying stands with Ben Jurd, Jarrod Lynch and Shorn Kippax before he was eventually out with the side eyeing off 200.

The tail would wag for Brothers with Dylan Lucas (23) and Bill Weatherstone (25*) helping the ladder leaders to a total of 7-250 off 40 overs.

It would prove to be a tough mountain to scale for Tucabia, and with leading run-scorer opener Brad Lloyd gone for a duck early in the innings, it began to look like Everest.

Matt Summers (20) and Billy Blanch (19) put up fighting efforts with the bat but the wickets fell at a regular rate.

Tucabia was bowled out 132 runs short of its target in the 37th over, with Jurd (3 for 16 off 6.1) starring with the ball as well as the seasoned campaigner Charles Chegwidden, who took two for 10 after stepping up from the third grade.

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V BROTHERS

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Brothers

Umpires: Jeffrey Thompson

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Yardy b Blackadder 61

BL Sevil c Riley b Bultitude 67

BL Jurd c & b Bultitude 15

J Lynch c Lloyd b Bultitude 13

SR Kippax lbw b Riley 12

DJ Lucas run out (GT Niland) 23

AJ Kinnane c Niland b Pigg 6

BJ Weatherstone not out 25

EA Lucas not out 8

Extras (b 0, lb 3, w 12, nb 5) 20

SEVEN wickets for 250

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-106(BL Sevil) 2-130(BL Jurd) 3-150(J Lynch) 4-175(SR Kippax) 5-187(K Lawrence) 6-206(AJ Kinnane) 7-228(DJ Lucas)

Bowling: TJ Blackadder 8-0-43-1(1nb, 6w), LC Pigg 8-0-66-1(1nb, 1w), BR Blanch 4-1-24-0(1w), JP Bultitude 8-0-60-3(3nb), J Yardy 3-0-11-0(2w), T Riley 5-0-29-1(1w), M Summers 4-0-14-0(1w)

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

BP Lloyd b DJ Lucas 0

J Yardy c Kippax b Jurd 14

M Summers c Lawrence b Jurd 20

JS Blanch c Lynch b Chegwidden 12

TJ Blackadder c Jurd b Kinnane 6

T Riley b Chegwidden 2

JP O'Hara c Jurd b Kinnane 12

BR Blanch b Weatherstone 19

LC Pigg run out (EA Lucas) 4

JP Bultitude c Lynch b Jurd 1

GT Niland not out 3

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 22, nb 2) 25

ALL-OUT for 118

Overs: 36.1

FoW: 1-0(BP Lloyd) 2-39(J Yardy) 3-51(M Summers) 4-69(TJ Blackadder) 5-71(JS Blanch) 6-77(T Riley) 7-87(JP O'Hara) 8-109(LC Pigg) 9-114(BR Blanch) 10-118(JP Bultitude)

Bowling: DJ Lucas 5-1-11-1(1nb, 1w), BJ Weatherstone 7-0-25-1(7w), EA Lucas 4-0-16-1(1nb, 6w), BL Jurd 6.1-0-16-3(4w), AJ Kinnane 8-0-39-2(1w), CW Chegwidden 6-1-10-2(3w)