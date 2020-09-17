Opening hours extended for Clarence Valley libraries

Next week students like Zachary Chegwidden will be able to enjoy their local library after school and on Saturday mornings

YOU’LL have more time to visit your local library from Monday as Clarence Valley libraries extend opening hours across the region.

“We’ve had a lot of library members asking when we’re going to open longer,” Clarence Valley Council’s regional librarian Kathryn Breward said.

“We’re excited to announce that from Monday we’re extending hours across all libraries, giving library lovers more time to visit their local library.”

The new hours include Saturday mornings at Grafton, Maclean and Yamba libraries.

“This is particularly exciting for school-aged children and full time workers who have struggled to visit in our reduced operating hours, due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Mrs Breward said.

“We’re looking forward to throwing open the doors on Saturdays.”

Mrs Breward said safety continues to be the priority for visitors and her library team as they navigate this pandemic.

“COVID-safe restrictions remain in place across all libraries including social distancing, hand sanitising, restricted visitor numbers, regular cleaning of high-traffic areas, quarantining returned items and collecting visitor details where appropriate,” she said.

Public computers are available for library card holders at all Clarence Valley libraries. To become a member, visit your local library or join at: www.crl.nsw.gov.au/about/become-member/. Membership is free.

At Grafton Library the study rooms and meeting rooms will also reopen from September 21. To make a booking, contact Grafton Library on 6641 0101.