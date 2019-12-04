OPENING SOON: How you’ll get on and off new Harwood bridge

The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway upgrade.

THE new Harwood bridge will be open to traffic in the next few weeks, and in a release from the Roads and Maritime Services, they have explained how traffic will get on and off the bridges and new interchanges.

While there will be some temporary changes to finish the final connecting roads, the changes are explained in diagrams below.

As part of this traffic change, the interchanges at Yamba and Harwood/Watts Lane will also open.

The Harwood/Watts Lane interchange will open in the permanent arrangement. The Yamba

interchange will open in two stages.

Location of ramps on southern side of the bridge.

Stage one: motorists will first use the existing northbound off ramp while a new off ramp is

built. In this temporary arrangement, northbound motorists travelling to Harwood will temporarily access the existing bridge via Yamba Road and the new heavy vehicle underpass. This temporary detour will be in place for about two weeks.

Stage two: once complete the permanent northbound off ramp will open to traffic.

Yamba interchange

The Yamba interchange will have southbound on and off ramps and a northbound off ramp.

These will connect into Yamba Road. If you want to travel north on the new highway from Yamba or Maclean you will need to go over the existing Harwood Bridge and join the new highway via the northbound on ramp at Watts Lane, Harwood.

Heavy vehicles will also start using the new interchange which provides high level access under the new bridge. Height restricted vehicles will no longer need to use the side track on Yamba Road.

Images of ramps on southern side of Harwood bridge.

Harwood/Watts lane interchange

The Harwood/Watts Lane interchange will have a southbound off ramp and northbound on ramp. To travel south on the new highway from Harwood, you will need to use the existing Harwood bridge and southbound on ramp at the Yamba interchange.

Northbound highway traffic travelling to Harwood will exit at the Yamba interchange and use the existing Harwood Bridge.

Ramps on the Harwood side of the bridge.

For more information visit the full information bulletin at https://pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/