OPENING SOON: Ready for some Mexican Grafton?

Franchisee of Grafton Burrito Bar Suman Vasikarla is getting ready to open the new Burrito Bar in Grafton Shoppingworld second week of January.

IF YOU'RE keen for Taco Tuesday, or a fajita feast in Grafton, you're in luck.

The finishing touches are being put on a new Burrito Bar in the Courtyard area of Grafton Shoppingworld, with the hopes of them being ready midway through next month.

"The fitout is almost done, but we're stil waiting on the licenses, and the council people come back in the new year,” franchisee Suman Vasikarla said.

"When we'll get the food license we'll start, and the liquor license may take a bit longer,” he said.

"But hopefully we'll be open from the 15th to 18th of January.”

Mr Vasikarla runs another Burrito Bar in the new Brisbane suburb Banyo, and said he had been looking for another opportunity in New South Wales.

"We've got friends and family here, and around the middle of last year we started looking into it, talked with centre management and we did our analysis,” Mr Vasikarla said.

"We'll run it like a family business.”

Modern Tex-mex is the style of cooking, with Mr Vasikarla saying they were moving away from a solely traditional Mexican menu.

"We'll still have enchilada,s burritos nachos, as well as pork and beef ribs and the like,” he said.

"And everything is cooked completely fresh, nothing is pre-prepared.”

They will open from 9am-9m initially for both lunch and dinner and take-away food is available.

"There's lots of things to do, lots of decoration and we plan to build up the area so people feel like they're walking into a garden,” Mr Vasikarla said.