OPINION: Addressing the entitlement epidemic long overdue

AS A hardworking taxpayer born and raised by hardworking parents, I have over the years had a hard time comprehending the attitude of entitlement that plagues such a vast proportion of the Australian population.

I certainly want to see my tax dollars well spent - regardless of whether it is for services I need to access or not.

I can understand the motivation to move off welfare is not always great. I was on the dole for a couple of months when I was between jobs.

It actually had its benefits. I had time to create, and wrote and directed an award-winning short play during that time.

With no family or mortgage at the time, I had no trouble affording to live. Few perks, sure, but I hadn't earned any.

I definitely understand life circumstances prevent or make it difficult for many people to enter the workforce or avoid depending on welfare.

But I believe the decision to start drug testing welfare recipients is a good move in the right direction. It targets those who have a choice (not necessarily an easy one) to change their lives for the better.

Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey tried to tighten the purse strings in their first budget in 2014, but it backfired massively, as it penalised everyone with the same brush and perhaps their measures were too extreme.

However, something needed to be done ... and still does.