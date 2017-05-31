20°
OPINION: Armchair critics sure know best ... don't they?

Bill North
| 31st May 2017 8:00 AM
ITALY, Giardini Naxos: Activists from Greenpeace and Oxfam are seen on kayaks holding banners reading 'Planet earth first', 'Stop climate change' and 'Resists' during a demonstration near the Media Center of the G7 in the sicilian town of Giardini Naxos, southern Italy on May 26, 2017 to urge the world's leaders to fight climate change, as the G7 summit kicks off today. (AAP Image/NEWZULU/Vincenzo Barbagallo).
ITALY, Giardini Naxos: Activists from Greenpeace and Oxfam are seen on kayaks holding banners reading 'Planet earth first', 'Stop climate change' and 'Resists' during a demonstration near the Media Center of the G7 in the sicilian town of Giardini Naxos, southern Italy on May 26, 2017 to urge the world's leaders to fight climate change, as the G7 summit kicks off today. (AAP Image/NEWZULU/Vincenzo Barbagallo).

GOOD or bad news, don't shoot the messenger.

Plenty of our readers have challenged the legitimacy of an Australian geographical information systems company's coastal risk mapping of rising sea levels based on data by an international scientific organisation (National Oceanic Atmospheric Association).

The maps show the unlikely event of the worst case scenario of maximum high tide sea levels by the year 2100 based on projections of current models.

However, a University of NSW climate expert even suggested the mapping still underestimates future impacts of global warming.

The Daily Examiner's reporting of said research also received critical attention.

As a journalist, I do not profess to be an expert on the subject of climate change and/or global warming (although I was convinced I had seen enough undeniable evidence by the time I 'graduated' from Year 9 geography in the 1990s). But I confess to being part of a media organisation whose job is to relay information relevant to our readership ie 'news'. And when The Daily Examiner print subjects on the matter, remember that we're not the ones who have done the study. We didn't commission the report nor do the modelling.

Is it not our job as a newspaper to report what experts are predicting? Or should we be suppressing that information? Now that's a scary thought.

If those sources mentioned above are not credible, then I don't know what are. If the findings were not particularly relevant to the Clarence Valley's future and therefore newsworthy, then again, I sadly do not know what is.

I find it hilarious - and frightening - how people can blatantly disregard the findings of lifetime researchers diligently studying and piecing together the facts from all the worldwide data collated on a subject.

Surely anyone in their right mind would put more faith in their views over an armchair critic who nonchalantly professes to know everything under the sun based simply on their own insular experience, or money-grabbing corporations, or politicians driven by short-term agenda, for that matter.

It may not be the news you want to hear. But that's not our fault - we didn't make it up.

And remember, we are all members of your community who turn up to work every day to do the best we can do to pass on information that you may or may not be aware of. We live here too and whatever happens also affects us.

To quote a former DEX colleague's recent comment on social media: "Keyboard bashing the people who also write great stories supporting our youth, local businesses and community strengths is short-sighted, unnecessary and feeds the general negativity our society finds itself in."

Topics:  armchair critic climate change fake news global warming rising sea levels

