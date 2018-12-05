OPINION: Australian politicians are out of touch

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, December 4, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

LAST WEEK school children from around Australia staged a walk-out to protest climate inaction, and I have never been prouder.

But the reaction by grown adults was very interesting.

From a young age we are taught to debate, to question and in schools we are taught about the environment and science. However at this protest, the government wanted nothing more than to censor and quiet young people.

Whenever a young person talks about climate change they are always labelled a 'leftie', said they are brainwashed, or simply ridiculed.

Thanks Scott Morrison for your lack of support, who wasn't actually elected by Australia, who implored children to stay in class and not take part in the strike.

Resources minister Matt Canavan said the climate protest will lead to the dole queue - by far my favourite line - spoken like a true out of touch politician. I want to know how much time you need to spend in politics to be completely out of touch with reality?

If you don't believe in climate change that's fine, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't be taking care of this earth. We have enough resources and we are informed enough to be using renewable energy, to phase out plastic, and to take care of the earth so the next generation can prosper.

What the politicians don't realise is the next generation isn't putting up with their lies and unfulfilled promises, we want action, we are informed and have receipts.