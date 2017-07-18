25°
Sport

OPINION: Can Rebels win three in a row?

18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COULD we be seeing another all-Grafton grand final in 2017?

Both Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels registered solid wins against top four opposition in round 15 of the Group 2 Rugby League season on Sunday.

Reader poll

Who will win the 2017 Group 2 Rugby League title?

View Results

While the Ghosts remain undefeated and are roaring along, the Rebels have quietly strung the wins together and have now overtaken Coffs Harbour Comets into second spot. This has been in the face of an ongoing injury toll. With their full complement on the paddock they'll undoubtedly be hard to stop.

 

South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters passes from dummy half against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 16 July 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters passes from dummy half against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 16 July 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

But I had to laugh when I read captain Grant Stevens' comments "They wrote us off two years in a row and we won the comp two years in a row."

>> RELATED STORY: Underestimate the Rebels at your own peril

As the sports editor at the time, I would be hard-pressed to find anyone - apart from the most blatantly one-eyed supporters of other clubs - who wrote them off in the 2015 season.

South Grafton Rebels kicked off preseason training at JJ Lawrence Ovals with new signings Chris Carr, Roy Bell, Steve Walker, Ant Cowan and Mal Webster Jnr. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
South Grafton Rebels kicked off preseason training at JJ Lawrence Ovals with new signings Chris Carr, Roy Bell, Steve Walker, Ant Cowan and Mal Webster Jnr. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

The writing was on the wall - in my mind at least - the day I popped down to a preseason training session to meet new recruits Ant Cowan, Mal Webster, Rocky Walker, Chris Carr and Roy Hall. With Hughie Stanley already on the books, Dallas Waters had masterminded one of the best Country Rugby League club sides of recent years, and they played to the script all season.

It was an iconic 'Rebel Yell' image of Stevens himself that adorned our grand final preview cover as we gave them next to no chance of losing.

Grant Stevens gives the Rebel yell before next weekend's Group 2 grand final. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Grant Stevens gives the Rebel yell before next weekend's Group 2 grand final. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Granted, many predicted 2016 would be a more difficult task - and it was - but, to the credit of incoming coach Ron Gordon, they got the job done, again.

>> FLASHBACK: Kings of the Clarence: Rebels clinch premiership over Ghosts

2017 shapes up to be an even more difficult prospect, especially given the obvious gains across the river. But no one - not at this publication at least - has written off the Rebels.

Reader poll

Will South Grafton Rebels win a third straight Group 2 title in 2017?

View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league

5 things coming up at council

5 things coming up at council

Reports from the general manager about Maclean car parking, property sales and the super depot are up for discussion at today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

From Big Macs to Mack trucks

NEW DIRECTION: Tanisha Searle and her dad Glen at the recent TAFE info session day.

Clarence infrastructure boom: job opportunities for enthusiastic

Third try for marine precinct for Palmers Island

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few.

Marine industrial precinct will be not annoy the neighbours.

Search narrows for new council general manager

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting in March prior to the previous general manager's resignation.

The Clarence Valley Council will interview applicants for GM's job.

Local Partners

Mareeba get their heads into the racing spirit

Maclean Aged Care home gets a taste of the races thanks to milliner Leonie Apps

Purple bus to bring brain injury awareness to Grafton

Belinda Adams and her big purple bus.

Nationwide tour to stop in Grafton

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!