OPINION: Can Rebels win three in a row?

COULD we be seeing another all-Grafton grand final in 2017?

Both Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels registered solid wins against top four opposition in round 15 of the Group 2 Rugby League season on Sunday.

While the Ghosts remain undefeated and are roaring along, the Rebels have quietly strung the wins together and have now overtaken Coffs Harbour Comets into second spot. This has been in the face of an ongoing injury toll. With their full complement on the paddock they'll undoubtedly be hard to stop.

South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters passes from dummy half against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 16 July 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

But I had to laugh when I read captain Grant Stevens' comments "They wrote us off two years in a row and we won the comp two years in a row."

As the sports editor at the time, I would be hard-pressed to find anyone - apart from the most blatantly one-eyed supporters of other clubs - who wrote them off in the 2015 season.

South Grafton Rebels kicked off preseason training at JJ Lawrence Ovals with new signings Chris Carr, Roy Bell, Steve Walker, Ant Cowan and Mal Webster Jnr. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

The writing was on the wall - in my mind at least - the day I popped down to a preseason training session to meet new recruits Ant Cowan, Mal Webster, Rocky Walker, Chris Carr and Roy Hall. With Hughie Stanley already on the books, Dallas Waters had masterminded one of the best Country Rugby League club sides of recent years, and they played to the script all season.

It was an iconic 'Rebel Yell' image of Stevens himself that adorned our grand final preview cover as we gave them next to no chance of losing.

Grant Stevens gives the Rebel yell before next weekend's Group 2 grand final. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Granted, many predicted 2016 would be a more difficult task - and it was - but, to the credit of incoming coach Ron Gordon, they got the job done, again.

2017 shapes up to be an even more difficult prospect, especially given the obvious gains across the river. But no one - not at this publication at least - has written off the Rebels.