Queensland used to have one of the most successful anti-theft programs undertaken anywhere in the world.
OPINION: Car theft isn't a State of Origin contest

by Russell Manning, RACQ principal technical researcher
28th May 2018 3:23 AM

QUEENSLANDERS are used to winning, but this is one game we should be happy to give to the Blues. I'm talking about car theft.

In 2011, a very short-sighted Queensland Government decision saw funding for the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council withdrawn.

Here's a little bit of a recap: when the council was set up in 1999, Queenslanders were losing more than 15,000 cars a year, and by 2010 the numbers had dropped by almost 60 per cent. It was one of the most successful anti-theft programs undertaken anywhere in the world.

Flash forward seven years, and theft rates in Queensland have exploded.

The sad thing is, while the Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council dealt with some of the fundamental shortcomings in vehicle security, a major focus was on diversionary programs for young offenders - all of which have folded.

These programs took some prolific offenders, many of whom were responsible for hundreds of thefts themselves and channelled their talents into something useful.

It's a safe bet that car theft is now costing Queenslanders a lot more than the $200,000 it's saving the government.

If we want to win the contest against car thieves we have to give it 110 per cent, and without proper funding into prevention programs we might as well be telling would-be robbers Queensland is forfeiting the game.

