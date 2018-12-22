Menu
Miller St, Grafton.
Miller St, Grafton. Caitlan Charles
OPINION: Christmas lights more than the decorations

ebony stansfield
by
22nd Dec 2018 11:00 AM
BEING SO far away from family and close friends this festive season has made me realise how much I love Christmas.

On Christmas Eve my family would all file into the car and go search for the best lights.

However, this year, being so far away from my family, I sadly wasn't able to do that.

But that didn't mean I wasn't able to experience the joy of Christmas light searching.

This festive season I was tasked with finding the best lights in the Valley and I was blessed with what I found.

While I was out taking photos in Yamba, I witnessed family and friends walking and driving in search of, and gazing upon, lights.

Christmas light gazing pushes people to bond with their loved ones and is also a time to catch up and relax together.

I've always wondered why it's like a moth to a flame when I witness a spectacular light display. I'm always pulled in and overcome with emotion when it just looks so aesthetically pleasing.

It makes me feel joyful when I see lights on a house colourfully displayed for Christmas, twinkling in the night.

But the lights are so much more than decoration, someone went out of their way to decorate their house for others to look at and enjoy.

Some even spent months creating and setting up their lights, to fundraise for others.

Even if you aren't spending Christmas with your loved ones, the lights remind you someone is out there and that they care.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Cox St and Coonawarra Ct in Yamba; South Arm Rd, Woodford Island; Eggins St, Grafton; 12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton and 43 Turf St, Grafton.
