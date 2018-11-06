OPINION: Companies should pay for plastic use

NOT FANTASTIC: If consumers resisted plastic, retailers and manufacturers would change their ways.

NOT FANTASTIC: If consumers resisted plastic, retailers and manufacturers would change their ways. KERI MEGELUS/ AAP Image

WHILE I scrolled through my Instagram feed yesterday, something caught my eye.

A popular beauty brand released make-up wipes in single serving sizes, so you can take one wipe wherever you go.

So consumers can now buy a whole pack of 25 wipes, all wrapped individual in plastic, in a big plastic bag.

If you didn't know make-up wipes are horrible for the environment and take nearly 100 years to break down.

So why do we need single-use individually packed plastic make-up wipes with it all going to landfill?

Because make-up wipes are easy, you can just take your make-up off, throw your wipe in the bin and be on your way.

As my mind wandered, it led me to think should multi-million dollar companies be fined for producing plastic products and selling to consumers?

Well you could argue it's the consumer's fault for buying the items and no one forces them to.

If we all boycotted companies that manufacture large amounts of plastics they would change their ways.

However, the likelihood of that happening is slim, so why can't we think of a different way to stop plastics from production and especially single-use plastics from spreading?

Imagine if the Federal Government turned around and said "every single company producing over a hundred tonnes of plastic a week must pay a levy to go towards easing the impact on the environment”.

This would force companies to find ways to not use plastic in their items or for them to create sustainable packaging instead of being fined.

If the shopping centres didn't stock items that contain plastic for the consumer to buy, this would stop the root of the problem.

Don't get me wrong, it would be hard to regulate, especially with the importing of goods from other countries.

But if we simply announced we don't import plastics, importers would have to shift to make the changes.

If this leads countries to boycott importing to us, we would be forced to create our own, in Australia.

Plastic may be cheap to manufacture now and to buy but the price we will pay later dealing with the repercussions will be substantial.

When we witness micro-plastics getting into our systems and harming our health, getting into our food sources, into our drinking water, then maybe people would start to care more.

Micro-plastics have already been found in the human body and by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

It would take years to take a stand against plastic but there's no time like the present to start. If no one steps forward to fight for the environment, we will be our own demise.