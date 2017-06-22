OPINION: Court red-handed... or faced

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015, file photo, Australian tennis great Margaret Court looks on during the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. The New York Times reported on June 5, 2017, that Court defended her opposition to gay marriage while speaking to the congregation at a Pentecostal church where she serves as pastor near Perth, Australia, Sunday. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

I'M WITH Margaret Court. I don't want to fly Qantas either. They're too expensive and the seats aren't big enough.

But seriously, okay, she's a dill and overdid her rant about gay marriage etc, making her an even bigger dill in the eyes of all but the most zealous, but you know, even the Ku Klux Klan has its place, if only to highlight the great tragedies and injustices of twisted elements of our social structure.

But changing the name of a tennis court because of her beliefs seems a trifle rich and a wasted opportunity.

Maggie is revered for her tennis, not her religious beliefs, which, sure, now seem more aligned with the KKK but she's probably harboured those views when the court was named back in 1988, but did they care then if Maggie thought a woman who covets thy neighbour's wife should be stoned to death?

Nah, just another gay bashing down by the River Torrens will fix that and she'll be right Mate, or Sheila. Her views were no less out of step then.

Furthermore, since when did we start looking at people's morals before naming things after them? There's a grandstand in backwater Hampshire named after Shane Warne for goodness sakes.

How many towns in Australia (or indeed the world) are named after people who massacred the indigenous locals?

Or crooks? eg the Hinze Dam in Queensland? Sure, they claim now that it was named after his greater family and not Russ, but who believes that? Someone with a brown paper bag full of 'tradie notes' might say otherwise.

Worse, there's probably already courts named after Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios. Struth.

Margaret, you can keep your court, and your seat on the train, and maybe your own counsel a bit more, but that's up to you, while the rest of us show a bit more tolerance to you than you to most of us.

So, let's let the court remain the Court Court and stand as a monument to intolerance and inappropriate religious zealotry, and I'm all for John McEnroe's idea that Elton John should come out for a mass gay marriage ceremony there. How iconically, ironically, irreverently Aussie would that be?

Now, what's a wine best served at a Gay wedding and with irony, irreverence a hint of self-righteousness? Most of them actually, so I wonder what Margaret will drink?

Simon Hughes

Gartelmann Jonathan (Mudgee) Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, $35: Grandkids get spoiled these days don't they? This is named after patriarch Jorg's off spring. Hope he appreciates it at his 21st. 8.8/10.

Simon Hughes

Gartelmann Diedrich Hunter Valley/Clare Shiraz 2014, $45: A friend once remarked you wouldn't want to die with money in the bank, so not sure I'd want Died Rich on my tombstone, and I'd want to drink this before the bludgers at my wake did. 9.1/10.

Simon Hughes

Tar & Roses Sangiovese 2016, $24: Sounds like a hard court victory and Margaret would surely be into tarring and feathering so why not Tar and Roses? 8.6/10.

Simon Hughes

Tar & Roses Tempranillo 2016, $24: Anyone for tennis? No? Anyone for tempranillo? That's better. 8.7/10.

Paracombe Adelaide Hills Pinot Noir 2015, $22: What makes this $1 dearer than their sauv' blanc? The oak presumably. Unlike Margaret, this is young, modern and very approachable. 8.8/10.

Simon Hughes

Paracombe Adelaide Hills Holland Creek Riesling 2016, $20: This is a baby bear riesling, not too tart, not too dry, not too fruity. Mmmm, sleep on it. 8.7/10.