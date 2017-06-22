OPINION: Dogs do make a difference

TOMORROW is Take Your Dog to Work Day, an annual event designed to celebrate the great companions that dogs make, and promote pet adoptions.

My dog, the family border collie called Bundy, couldn't make it to The Daily Examiner's office when we held the day earlier this week. Let's just say he is a lunatic when it comes to other dogs. So since he couldn't have fun in the office, I decided I'd dedicate a little piece about him.

Probably the real reason we have Bundy at all is because of my sister, who as a child always nagged Dad for a dog. She was too young to remember our first dog Scruffy, so finally Dad relented and Bundy was brought home. He sat at my feet the entire car ride home when we first picked him up.

Since I've been back in Maclean, I've come to appreciate the welcome he gives me when I walk through the door. No matter how long or stressful my day has been, I can count on Bundy's wagging tail and excitement to see me.

He actually refuses to let me pass to get to my room until I give him a scratch, and then when I go upstairs he sits at the foot of the staircase (he isn't allowed upstairs) and waits until I come back. It might be because I'm the one who feeds him, but I like to think it's because he has been waiting for me to come home.

It's hard to imagine what I'd be missing without Bundy, and despite chasing birds at the beach until he is a speck on the horizon, I still love him.

So tomorrow, if you've got a dog, ask the boss if you can bring it to work. Your dog will love you (even more) for it.