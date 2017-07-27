OPINION: Don't let heartless few spoil community spirit

IT'S always such a shame to read about senseless acts of vandalism in our community.

How heartbreaking and dumbfounding it must have been for Woombah Residents Association secretary Jenni McIndoe to discover her signs for the inaugural Woombah Winter Markets destroyed.

She and others on the Woombah Residents Association committee have devoted many hours in an effort to create a vibrant and inclusive initiative otherwise missing from their community.

It's hard to imagine anyone would be put out by the markets enough to possess a serious motive to sabotage it.

Thankfully, the Woombah Winter Markets will go ahead on Saturday and in all likelihood unaffected by the callous vandalism. Sadly, though, it is the organisers who are the victims, who are left with a hollow feeling as reward for their efforts in helping their community.

As a market stallholder most weekends, I know how much work goes into staging markets and how thankless a task it can be for the volunteers who make it happen.

Let's hope the inaugural markets turn out to be a celebration of a community coming together and that the damaged signs are but a small blight on an otherwise successful inaugural event and makes its mark as a permanent fixture on the Clarence Valley's social calendar.