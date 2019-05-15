OUR SAY: Don't mention the racists

HERE COMES THE VITRIOL: An invitation sent to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by the Jacaranda Festival has reignited debate and an ugly backlash.

HERE COMES THE VITRIOL: An invitation sent to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by the Jacaranda Festival has reignited debate and an ugly backlash. David Alexander

WHEN news of the Jacaranda Committee's idea to reach out across the ditch to impress a more positive image of Grafton than the one New Zealand was left with in March, the repercussions were always going to be fractious.

While some think it's the way forward in demonstrating what kind of city we are, others just want the whole thing to go away.

The latter mindset splinters off into a bunch of other groups. From the silent onlookers who are annoyed the subject is back in the headlines, to those whose attitudes confirm the reason we found ourselves in this predicament in the first place.

There's no question there are some really putrid views out there.

A particularly nasty hatred that is racist to the core. And when something comes up that challenges this, all hell breaks loose.

This is not exclusive to Grafton but it is particularly prevalent from the pot-shot environment of social media platforms like the local media's.

And as we experienced the last time the topic came up, we've been bombarded.

But, as we all like to chant when it suits us, people are entitled to their views and the freedom to express them in this country.

What we aren't guaranteed though, is that everyone is going to accept your views or enable them to continue down their merry path criticism-free.

This is where you come into it.

In the aftermath of the Christchurch massacre, some pretty scathing comments were bestowed upon these ears but they were always second and third-hand, never straight from the hater's mouth. They were mostly delivered by shocked people keen to share some of the vitriol that travels in their circles.

"He should have shot more," was one of the nuggets that springs to mind.

Having now digested this phenomenon, I wondered how, if a person privy to such a casual statement about murdering a specific group of people (in this instance brown individuals of Muslim faith), their disgust is almost always delayed until they are in the company of someone who shares that sentiment.

It's never challenged at the source, mostly moaned about later.

If this sounds like you, I've got some bad news. You're part of the problem. By taking this tack you may as well say to the racist you agree with them.

This is mainly because silence - or a funny face, uncomfortable throat-clearing or subject-changing - doesn't cut through to hatred like that.

Understandably it's hard going when these racist encounters occur within your circle of friends or at a family event, or with the kind of person you might chat with casually when you see them on the street, but this is the kind of frontline response required to shut it down.

And you aren't off the hook with just tackling blatant examples. There are many layers to racism but it doesn't have to be so complex you get to ignore it.

Those casual quips that seem light-hearted only because you've never been subject to racism yourself is a good starting point.

The playful mocking of other cultures and surnames, the negative assumptions people make based on those same things. It all adds up.

Racists don't care what politicians or community leaders or activists have to say about their attitudes but they might if it's one of their children or best friend or club mate calling them out on it.

You might not change their mindset but they may think twice before opening their mouths, which can only be a good thing going by some of the latest nuggets coming my way.