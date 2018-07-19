Menu
Daily Examiner editor Bill North.
OPINION: Ebony 'Gives Up' begins

19th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

TODAY I begin the series Ebony 'Gives Up' where I will challenge myself to curb lifestyle habits in a week.

Throughout this weekly journey I will be giving up things like alcohol, meat, taking up veganism and more.

Today I will start with giving up the bane of my existence, plastic.

To make this challenge realistic I won't be entirely giving up everything plastic, instead I will not be creating any excess plastic waste.

No coffee cups, straws, plastic bags or anything plastic.

As someone who eats takeaway foods for 90per cent of my diet and eats a lot of frozen food, I know this will be a challenging experience.

One of my biggest motivators for this journey is the picturesque beauty of the Clarence Valley.

Living near the beach in Yamba in my little apartment with my British housemate and driving all around the Clarence Valley every day I get to see some of its beauty.

I want Clarence Valley to be as beautiful as it is now in 10, 50 and 100 years from now.

I hope at the end of my journey I cut out most plastics from my lifestyle or kick them all to the kerb.

On my journey to plastic-waste-free, I will be talking to local businesses and members of the community who are already kicking these lifestyle goals.

