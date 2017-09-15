OPINION: Expectations make life hard for young girls

Teenage girls are navigating their way through more issues which can be complicated by the use of social media.Source:News Limited

WHEN you're a teenage girl society tells you to be a lot of things.

You feel the need to be thin, the need to be pretty, and most importantly (but actually least importantly) you NEED boys to like you.

It wasn't too long ago that I was a teenage girl.

I remember what it was like to look at the pretty girls in school and wish I could wear the cool clothes they had or to be able to afford expensive make up.

When I was a teen, there were a lot of expectations on girls to behave in a particular way, many of which I rebelled against.

All the time, I hear stories of teenagers sending nude pictures to boys and having them shared with friends and having their trust broken, or being told they shouldn't have been so dumb.

I have been in a situation myself where a boy asked asked me for pictures.

I said no, but my decision drastically changed the relationship I had with him.

Now I see that was for the better, but I was heartbroken at the time because I couldn't do what he wanted.

If the situation was reversed, and a girl had asked a boy for pictures and he had refused, I can hardly imagine they'd be blacklisted.

When you're a teenage girl, you're so hell-bent on getting people to like you, being cool, crushing on boys, you'll agree to do a lot of things you otherwise wouldn't do.

We need to stop victimising young girls who choose to send images of themselves to boys because it's society that has created a situation in which men hold the power.

It's bullsh*t power - but it it exists in the minds of teenagers, and even some adults.

I think we need to be teaching young women that men do not hold that power and a boy or man who asks for nudes or asks for them to step outside of their comfort zone are not worth their time.

But we also need to consider the way we speak about young girls who make the mistake of conforming to society's expectations because they are so concerned about upsetting people.

These girls who make the decision to send nude pictures of themselves need to understand what the consequences could be, but at the same time, if some snotty-nosed teenage boy decides to show his friends, SHE is not at fault.

There seems to be not enough consequences for boys when they make the decision to share the pictures, but the consequence for girls is social vilification.

They get brandished with a scarlet letter (or terrible words) and made to feel bad for what is essentially something society told them to do in the first place.

You can't win when you're a teenage girl.

You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't.

