OPINION: Happy Fathers Day dad

WITH today being Fathers Day, I want to take a moment to appreciate my dad for everything he's done for me.

I'm pretty lucky in the way of parents, my mum and dad are still together and love each other very much, and continue to drive each other crazy in the best of ways.

As parents are very different, and offer very different outlooks on life and always challenge me to do what is right - in their own way.

I can ring my dad at any time, day or night, to talk endlessly about the most mundane, or the most important, things that my mother would say "do you really need to tell me this?”

He offers a kind of advice that is careful, considered and often from a place of experience.

We are very different in a lot of ways, mainly because I am a spitting image of my mother in both looks and personality, but it's because of that that I think we get along so well. There might be a sprinkling of his considered nature somewhere in my DNA, but not a whole lot.

When I think of the word supportive, I immediately think of my dad. He encouraged me every step of the way. He didn't, and still doesn't, question my questionable clothing choices. And he is always there when things go wrong.

Not everyone gets lucky with their parents, but I certainly ended up with a crazy pair of supportive parents and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Love you, dad!