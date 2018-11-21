OPINION: How to put pressure on petrol, supermarkets

Page MP Kevin Hogan has called for a Royal Commission into the alleged misuse of market power by the major supermarkets chains in Australia.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has called for a Royal Commission into the alleged misuse of market power by the major supermarkets chains in Australia.

NEVER mind the election, vote with your wallets right now.

Nationals Member for Page Kevin Hogan has launched an attack on the supermarket giants by calling on a Royal Commission into their alleged misuse of market power, and petrol retailing in Australia.

Using his self-imposed position on the crossbench, he's hoping for bipartisan support on an issue affecting the hip pockets of every Australian.

No doubt a tactical play ahead of the looming election to prove his "defection" during the leadership spill was more than a symbolic gesture, Mr Hogan is preparing to table a motion of substance that could eventuate into a very positive outcome for consumers and producers, particularly in regional areas.

SEE ALSO: Former Federal Treasurer takes swipe at Page MP

Let's hope it does. When you consider country petrol prices are up to 30 cents higher than city prices, we've all been ripped off at the bowser most of our lives. Meanwhile our farmers need to be treated with respect by the supermarket giants buying their goods.

In the meantime, you can help put pressure on the big companies by being smart with your dollar.

BP Junction Hill has won many new fans and often runs out of fuel due to its new marketing approach to drop fuel prices. The more we support those initiatives, the more pressure builds for competitors to follow suit.

RELATED STORY: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

And today more than 50 local producers will be selling at the Yamba Farmers & Producers Market, giving everyone the perfect opportunity to "shop local".

Clarence Valley Food Inc founder and organiser of the markets, Debrah Novak, said local producers were better off going to a farmer's market because there was no middle man.

"When it comes to supermarkets, farmers get the rough end of the pineapple," she said.

READ FULL STORY HERE