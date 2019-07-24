Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Betty Lowis.
Betty Lowis. Contributed
Opinion

If you saw the horror of disease in '40s you'd vaccinate too

by Betty Lowis
24th Jul 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE WHO lived through the 1930s and '40s will remember how we coped with infectious diseases.

When diphtheria came to our school, carriers were found and the school was closed. If it had not been for my Grandma winning a battle with my parents, my two younger brothers might have contracted it.

A lot of people took kerosene on sugar to try and kill it.

Not my Grandma, she recognised the symptoms and rushed me off to the Bundaberg Hospital. One day, a nice couple who really liked me, came to visit me in hospital. The nurses said I was better and waiting for someone to collect me.

The couple said they would take me home and made a bed for me on the back seat of their car and it was the first time I didn't get car sick.

I really wanted to get home but I was scared Dad would belt me for coming with them.

So, I said, "thank you for bringing me home, but I can walk from here".

They laughed and said "Betty, we haven't reached Avondale yet".

I have never forgotten that.

I shouldn't have worried, Dad just thanked them for saving him a trip. I didn't hang about! The measles struck Mum and I after we entered a carriage on "Cocky's train" where a man was infected.

Mum went to hospital and poor Grandma had four kids from one to 10 years old, all with measles to care for at home. She coped in her usual, kind, calm manner.

Oh those chicken pox! Every day Mum would round us up, take the scabs off and pour metho into the holes.

That made us all hop about for quite a while.

Dad didn't believe in immunisation.

He hated it because of the tragedy of all those children dying in Bundaberg dying from contaminated diphtheria injections in the late 1920s.

It was injections though that saved my second youngest brother's life.

He was three weeks old when Mum brought him home from the hospital, into a house full of whooping cough.

I had it too, but I was 13 and old enough to be able to look after my sick brothers and sister while Dad went to work.

I wish Mum would have taken my baby brother to Grandma's farm where he would have been safe.

At four weeks he caught whooping cough and went to hospital where they saved his life.

Dad never knew about the injections.

When Bob and I had our family, we had them immunised.

More Stories

betty lowis diseases immunisation opinion vaccination
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    News COFFS/Clarence Police District attended a fire that saw one person taken to hospital, after attempts to extinguish the fire with a garden hose failed

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Pets & Animals Guide Dogs Australia has released a Dog Happiness quiz

    Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    premium_icon Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    Politics The local MP raised the issue during question time at parliament

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked the coaches to come up with the best players from 2019.