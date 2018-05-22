Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
pfountai
Motoring

OPINION: I'm appalled the Takata recall is taking so long

by By Russell Manning, RACQ principal technical researcher
22nd May 2018 2:10 PM

If there was ever a compelling reason to fast-track a recall, it doesn't get any better than a document titled the State of the Takata Airbag Recalls.

It's not light reading by any means and I can only describe it as grim and disturbing.

It describes Takata airbags as "grenades” and "ticking time bombs” - words that chill to the core.

The report contains photos and personal details of many of the US victims, as well as accounts of their demise.

The youngest victim was only 13 years old.

An image that has stuck with me is that of a victim with a jagged metal fragment from an inflater embedded in their forehead.

Perhaps I am so concerned because this touches me personally. I'm one of the millions of Australians who's affected and still waiting for a permanent solution to this very serious and deadly problem.

Like many of you, I'm appalled that it's taking so long. While I acknowledge the task to recall millions of cars across the country is a mammoth task, we can't afford to delay.

The longer we wait the higher the risk these ticking bombs will explode.

pfountai
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FATALITY: Car 'increased speed, veered across highway'

    premium_icon FATALITY: Car 'increased speed, veered across highway'

    News THE car involved in a single fatality increased speed and veered across oncoming traffic before colliding with a tree, according to witnesses.

    PATH TO 2027: Ulmarra gets on the front foot

    PATH TO 2027: Ulmarra gets on the front foot

    News Focus on economic sustainability of town

    Tullymorgan Rd surface to be scrutinised in study

    Tullymorgan Rd surface to be scrutinised in study

    Council News Unsealed road study to begin soon.

    • 22nd May 2018 1:00 PM
    VIDEO: Police confirm driver died at scene of fiery crash

    VIDEO: Police confirm driver died at scene of fiery crash

    Breaking Police have confirmed a man has died in the crash

    Local Partners